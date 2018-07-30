Broken-Hearted Neighbors Try To Help 3 New Milford Families Burned Out By Fire

Neighbors have rallied to the rescue of three New Milford families who each lost nearly everything in a fire last weekend.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Jimmy Besterman aims to cover the cost of hotel rooms, clothing, food, rebuilding and anything else the families might need after being burned out of their Canterbury Village townhouses.

"All of our hearts are broken, just knowing that they have nothing left including irreplaceable memorabilia, like wedding photos and keep sakes," Besterman wrote on the page.

Three firefighters and a resident had to be treated for heat-related injuries on Sunday after a cigarette ignited a rapidly-spreading blaze that ripped through the complex.

"I'm sure they will have to spend just about everything they have in their savings just to make ends meet until they can get their home rebuilt and back up on their feet," Besterman wrote. "If you can donate it would be much appreciated, but most importantly, keep our friends in the Canterbury community in your prayers."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.