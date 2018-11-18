Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Teaneck Cook Had Sexually Explicit Exchanges With Englewood Teen
lifestyle

'Childhood Restored': North Jersey Can't Get Enough Of Big Santa At Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Big Santa made a big return at the Garden State Plaza.
Big Santa made a big return at the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Thomas Van Winkle

Bergen County lifers couldn't be happier for Big Santa's big return to the Garden State Plaza.

Applause resonated through the mall's parking lot -- and dozens of others huddled around mobile devices to watch social media livestreams -- as the icon was welcomed back during a Tuesday evening ceremony, following a nearly 30-year hiatus.

"My childhood restored!" Charles Freericks said on social media.

"So happy to see him again!" Dee Bannion-Day added. "A dream come true."

The massive icon signaled the unofficial start of the holiday season for generations. And now, he's back.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.