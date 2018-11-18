'Childhood Restored': North Jersey Can't Get Enough Of Big Santa At Garden State Plaza

Bergen County lifers couldn't be happier for Big Santa's big return to the Garden State Plaza.

Applause resonated through the mall's parking lot -- and dozens of others huddled around mobile devices to watch social media livestreams -- as the icon was welcomed back during a Tuesday evening ceremony, following a nearly 30-year hiatus.

"My childhood restored!" Charles Freericks said on social media.

"So happy to see him again!" Dee Bannion-Day added. "A dream come true."

The massive icon signaled the unofficial start of the holiday season for generations. And now, he's back.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.