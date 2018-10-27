Costume Contest Winner's Looks Just Keep Getting Better

Congratulations to 7-year-old Roxie Perez of Hackensack as Mother Nature, who took first place in Daily Voice's 2018 North Jersey Halloween Costume Competition with 42 percent of votes (608 people).

Second place goes to Gabrielle Rivera of Garfield with 22 percent of votes. Jude and the Rago family of Oradell take third as the Circus Act, with 19 percent of votes.

Roxie, a second grader at the Jackson Avenue school, and her mom both love Halloween. They try to do something a little different every year.

Last year, she was a headless bride and the year before she was La Muerte from "The Book of Life."

"We try to come up with something that you can't just go buy in the store," mom Cheryl Perez said.

"She loves picking flowers in the summer and putting them in the house -- bunnies and raccoons. All these cute little animals, so we thought we'd do Mother Nature this year."

The costume took three weeks to make and won her first place last Saturday in the Bergen Town Center Halloween costume competition.

Roxie is looking to continue her winning streak for the third year in a row at the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade and Costume Competition on Wednesday.

Thank you to everyone who participated, have a happy and safe Halloween!

