Cresskill 'Impractical Jokers' Pool Prank Sidelines Kids For Bullying... Even If They Weren't

The episode of TruTV's "Impractical Jokers" filmed this summer at a North Jersey pool has finally aired.

The hidden camera reality series in July followed friends Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano to the Cresskill Swim Club.

As a punishment for losing the prank wars on the episode, Sal was forced to kick all of the kids out of the pool -- whether they were bullies or not.

"This might be the first day in my life that I don't have fun in a pool," Vulcano said.

Watch the video above for the rest.

