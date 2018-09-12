Contact Us
Cresskill 'Impractical Jokers' Pool Prank Sidelines Kids For Bullying... Even If They Weren't

Cecilia Levine
Sal must empty the pool and get all the kids out for bullying.
Sal must empty the pool and get all the kids out for bullying.
Impractical Jokers cast member Sal was spotted sporting a Cresskill Lifeguard T-shirt for a "punishment" prank while filming at the swim club. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

The episode of TruTV's "Impractical Jokers" filmed this summer at a North Jersey pool has finally aired.

The hidden camera reality series in July followed friends Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano to the Cresskill Swim Club.

As a punishment for losing the prank wars on the episode, Sal was forced to kick all of the kids out of the pool -- whether they were bullies or not.

"This might be the first day in my life that I don't have fun in a pool," Vulcano said.

Watch the video above for the rest.

