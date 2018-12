One of four $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets was sold at a Cresskill supermarket.

The third-tier prizewinning from Friday's drawing was sold at Kings on Union Avenue in Cresskill.

The winning numbers were: 05, 22, 26, 43 and 49. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.