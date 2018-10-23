Contact Us
Dog Left For Dead In North Jersey Apartment Makes Full Recovery

Phoenix is almost ready for her forever family. Photo Credit: RBARI
Phoenix was rescued from a Paterson apartment in sweltering temperatures. Photo Credit: RBARI

A dog who was found emaciated in a sweltering Paterson apartment over the summer has made a full recovery and is almost ready for her forever home, according to officials who rescued her.

"Today it has been 52 days since a dog with no name was found, barely alive, chained to a pole in a basement," RBARI said on social media.

"That dog is now named Phoenix... and she is more than just alive."

Phoenix has nearly doubled her weight since she came to RBARI early last month. She enjoys playing with her toys and getting affection. She loves her walks and her runs.

"In the next few weeks, this beautiful, brave girl will finally be ready to be spayed, vaccinated," the rescue said, "and officially available for adoption."

