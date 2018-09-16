Contact Us
lifestyle

Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium Concert Is Highest-Selling Fall Show In America, StubHub Says

Cecilia Levine
Ed Sheeran will be coming to MetLife Stadium Sept. 21 and 22.
Ed Sheeran will be coming to MetLife Stadium Sept. 21 and 22. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Ed Sheeran's upcoming MetLife Stadium show is listed as the top-seller this fall across all acts in the U.S. by StubHub.

The chart-topping "Shape Of You" singer will be in East Rutherford on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22.

Sheeran's New Jersey show tops BTS' performance at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The British singer, however, was sandwiched at No. 2 between Elton John (No. 1) and BTS (No. 3) on StubHub's list of best-selling acts (full tour) based on ticket sales from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018.

Tickets are still available but selling out quickly.

