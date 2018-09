A North Jersey woman won more than $2 million at the Borgata Casino at Atlantic City Saturday.

The Hawthorne woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot, the casino said.

She walked away from the $10 spin with $2,481,940.75

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.