Garfield Woman Shocks 'X Factor' Judges Revealing She's Voice Behind International Dance Hit

North Jersey native Janice Robinson is making a comeback as a contestant on the latest season of "The X Factor."

The 50-year-old from Garfield opened her audition by revealing to the judges that she was the voice and songwriter of international dance hit of the 1990s, "Dreamer." Robinson instantaneously had the entire stadium up and dancing, and earned four yeses from the judges sending her on to the next round of auditions.

"Dreamer" is the song that put Robinson on the fast track to success, landing the number one spot on the charts in UK and in the top 10 in other European countries. Robinson eventually left Livin' Joy to pursue a solo career. She toured the U.S. leg of Tina Turner's world tour as the opening act and soon after, "Dreamer" was reissued with new production and vocals.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.