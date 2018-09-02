Hate Mail Floods Inbox Of Clifton Woman Who Exposed Geoffrey Owens Working At Trader Joe's

For every message of support that Geoffrey Owens received, the woman who exposed him working at Trader Joe's in Clifton received two -- but hers were dripping with disgust.

Karma Lawrence says she is deeply regretful of taking the photograph that ultimately drove the "Cosby Show" actor to quit his job as a grocery store cashier. As fans and actors jumped to support Owens while the job-shaming articles spread online, others flooded her inbox with hate mail.

"Oh, it's been terrible," Lawrence told NJ.com , explaining she sent the photo to several celebrity websites before Daily Mail ran the story.

Lawrence of Clifton said in the article that people photoshopped devil horns on her photograph and used her first name against her saying "Karma’s a b****."

She went on to explain she sees paparazzi shots often on Hollywood websites and figured "everybody does it." Lawrence said she acted on impulse and did not mean any harm. When she realized the story had gone viral, she cried, Lawrence told NJ.com.

Owens on "Good Morning America" said he was never ashamed of working at Trader Joe's but didn't advertise it because he didn't want the entertainment community to think he wasn't pursuing acting anymore. Rather, he was just trying to make ends meet.

The Daily Mail last Monday ran the photo of 57-year-old Owens with the headline: "From learning lines to serving the long line!" And Fox News also ran a story saying he was spotted bagging groceries.

To those, Owens' supporters said: Good for him.

"#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work," Blair Underwood tweeted. "He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir!"

Justine Bateman from "Family Ties" was among the many people who jumped to support Owens and even scold the person who took the photo.

"So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s," Bateman said in a tweet . "The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash."

