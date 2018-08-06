Hero Teen Who Died In Attempted Ramapo Lake Rescue Had Bright Future Ahead

Matthew Poole had a bright future ahead of him.

The rising Livingston High School senior, however, sacrificed it all on Tuesday in an attempt to save a 17-year-old friend overcome by the tumultuous waters of Ramapo Lake.

Sadly, his attempt was futile and both teens perished.

More than $21,000 had been raised as of Wednesday evening for Poole's family on a GoFundMe , where the teen is being hailed a hero for his act of bravery.

"Matt was a great friend and an overall outstanding person," Allison Foster wrote. "If only he knew how many people loved him."

Poole was also 17 years old and a member of Livingston High School's football team.

"He was such a kind and loving young man," said his English teacher, Charissa Sorrentino.

"I remember how happy and proud he was when he became an Uncle. He was a joy."

Poole is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister and niece along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

