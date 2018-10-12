John Legend Stops At North Jersey 7-Eleven, Donates To Fire Department

Two Wood-Ridge firefighters were outside 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge selling tickets to the department's upcoming fundraiser breakfast when John Legend pulled up Sunday morning.

The singer, producer and composer went into the store and came out with $20. That's when he handed it to the firefighters, got back in his car and drove off, firefighters said .

Legend didn't say what he was doing in the area but firefighters speculated he may have been at Teterboro Airport, approximately a mile away from the Hackensack Avenue store.

Last year, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner was spotted with wife Chrissy Teigen at Rita's in Glen Rock.

