Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Man Who Slashed, Stabbed Rutherford Woman Surrenders In Blood-Stained Clothes
lifestyle

John Legend Stops At North Jersey 7-Eleven, Donates To Fire Department

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
John Legend was at the 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge.
John Legend was at the 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge. Photo Credit: Wood-Ridge FD TWITTER

Two Wood-Ridge firefighters were outside 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge selling tickets to the department's upcoming fundraiser breakfast when John Legend pulled up Sunday morning.

The singer, producer and composer went into the store and came out with $20. That's when he handed it to the firefighters, got back in his car and drove off, firefighters said .

Legend didn't say what he was doing in the area but firefighters speculated he may have been at Teterboro Airport, approximately a mile away from the Hackensack Avenue store.

Last year, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner was spotted with wife Chrissy Teigen at Rita's in Glen Rock.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.