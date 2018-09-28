Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bail Reform: Repeat Offender Charged In Fair Lawn Daytime Burglary Freed 6x In Six Months
lifestyle

King Of Con: Fraudster Giacomaro Releases Tell-All Book

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
North Jersey fraudster Thomas Giacomaro has released a tell-all book, "The King of Con."
North Jersey fraudster Thomas Giacomaro has released a tell-all book, "The King of Con." Photo Credit: Thomas Giacomaro Facebook/Amazon

North Jersey fraudster Thomas Giacomaro's tell-all book has hit the shelves.

“How a Smooth-Talking Jersey Boy Made and Lost Billions, Baffled the FBI, Eluded the Mob, and Lived to Tell the Crooked Tale" is co-written by journalist Natasha Stoynoff of PEOPLE, who made headlines when she accused then-candidate Trump of pushing her against the wall and forcing her to kiss him.

Giacomaro of Saddle River spent 12 years in jail for scamming 200 investors out of $73 million while working under the FBI as an informant. He reportedly received help from girlfriend and former RHONJ castmember Kim DePaola.

Giacomaro told the New York Post that the book makes Tony Soprano look like Mickey Mouse , and Jordan Belfort like he stole a pocketbook.

"A Jersey boy with a knack for numbers, a gift for making people trust him, and an all-consuming hunger to rule the business world, Tom Giacomaro could convince anyone of anything," the book's Amazon description says.

The book is the "unforgettable true story about a man who became hooked on living life to thrilling and dangerous excess, until he was humbled by the FBI, by the US Attorney, and by life itself."

CLICK HERE TO ORDER A COPY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.