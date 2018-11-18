LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who Sells Best Thanksgiving Pies In Bergen County?

Turkey is great and all, but let's be honest: Pie totally steals the show. Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County? Winner will be announced Thanksgiving morning. See photos below poll:
Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County?
-
Abma's Farm
19%
-
Butterflake
12%
-
Demarest Farms
16%
-
Erie
39%
-
L'Arte
4%
-
Mr. Tod's
10%
Abma's Farm: Wyckoff : Possibly more popular than their fall flavors are the summer fruit pies. You'll also see pumpkin walnut, Dutch apple crumb, Swedish apple and cranberry apple, though.
Butterflake Bake Shop, Teaneck : Traditional apple and pumpkin pie as well as cherry, blueberry, chocolate cream and more -- everything is kosher and nut-free.
Demarest Farms : Pumpkin cheesecake, apple walnut, traditional apple and even sugar free apple are on the menu at this farm-fresh bakery.
Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery, Rutherford: The creative possibilities really up the Thanksgiving ante: Chocolate Pumpkin Bread Bundt, Torched Marshmallow, Pumpkin & Pecan Pie, Salted Caramel Apple Crumb Pie, Cranberry Pear Almond Frangipane Tart, Bourbon Pecan Pie and Buttermilk Sweet Potato.
L'arte Della Pasticcer ia , Ramsey: Pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate banana walnut crostada, apple torte, wild mushroom tart and other European-style desserts are on the Thanksgiving menu at this Italian cafe where local fruits and seasonal ingredients are front and center.
Mr. Tod's Pie Factory, Englewood: Mr. Tod, aka "The Sweet Potato Pie King," is known for his Thanksgiving goodies and "southern comfort" charm -- think baked-with-love sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan, coconut and chocolate pecan.
