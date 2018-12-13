Lights Out: Final Year For Demarest Teen's Christmas Display

Demarest won't be quite as bright next Christmas.

This will be the last season that 17-year-old Daniel Eisenberg will have his display up before his upcoming move to Florida.

The Northern Valley Regional High School student created Lights On Evergreen -- which boasts more than 100,000-bulbs programmed to several songs -- years ago as a tribute to his late mother, raising awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

Stop by 38 Evergreen Place in Demarest between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. now through Christmas for one last look.

