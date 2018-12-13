Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Lights Out: Final Year For Demarest Teen's Christmas Display

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
This year will be the last for Daniel Eisenberg's Lights on Evergreen in Demarest.
This year will be the last for Daniel Eisenberg's Lights on Evergreen in Demarest. Photo Credit: Daniel Eisenberg

Demarest won't be quite as bright next Christmas.

This will be the last season that 17-year-old Daniel Eisenberg will have his display up before his upcoming move to Florida.

The Northern Valley Regional High School student created Lights On Evergreen -- which boasts more than 100,000-bulbs programmed to several songs -- years ago as a tribute to his late mother, raising awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

Stop by 38 Evergreen Place in Demarest between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. now through Christmas for one last look.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.