lifestyle

Local Organization Goes Above And Beyond For Single Passaic County Mom, Wheelchair-Bound Son

Rebuilding Together North Jersey completed an unfinished ramp for Tracy Kulick and her son, Matthew, 10.
Rebuilding Together North Jersey completed an unfinished ramp for Tracy Kulick and her son, Matthew, 10. Photo Credit: RTNJ

Life recently got much easier for a single Passaic County mom and her 10-year-old son with cerebral palsy, thanks to the help from a local organization.

Tracy Kulick of Totowa has been mostly on her own in caring for her son Matthew, who is confined to a wheelchair.

Both Matthew's father and Tracy's father both passed away, which made things even more difficult -- particularly around the house.

Someone had started building a ramp for Tracy and Matthew, but abandoned the project halfway through.

Just before Thanksgiving, though, volunteers from Rebuilding Together North Jersey -- a Glen Rock-based nonprofit now in its 20th year locally -- finished the job for them using a grant from Lowe's.

"Tracy is not one to complain," RTNJ Community Outreach Director Matthew Lucivero said. "She doesn't like the spotlight. She has been so grateful."

Which is why, Lucivero said, the organization is looking to do even more work for the Kulicks.

This time, to the bathroom.

"Matthew can't roll in and out of his shower, a bath tub," Lucivero said. "His mom has been lifting him and that's been creating back problems for her."

More than $5,300 had been raised of Monday morning on a GoFundMe launched by the organization, which would give Matthew a roll-in shower and create a sink in which he wheelchair can fit under.

"Rebuilding Together North Jersey hopes to make all the modifications necessary for Tracy and Matthew to live the independent lives they deserve," the GoFundMe says.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

