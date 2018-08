One of two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 were sold at the Stop & Shop in Lyndhurst.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Aug. 8 drawing were: 10, 21, 30, 43 and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 17 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

If those tickets had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, they would have been worth $100,000.

The other ticket was sold in Lake Hiawatha.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.