Medicaid Won't Cover Closter Boy With Brain Injury When He Needs It More Than Ever

Jax of Closter has a brain injury and cerebral palsy. He has been under continuous medical supervision since the day he was born.

The 4-year-old goes to therapy five days a week, is on daily medication, sees two doctors a month but still is turned down for Medicaid coverage because he is not disabled enough.

Jax has a surgery next month that will cost the family $15,000 -- even though they are already in extreme medical debt, Claudio Giustino explained on a GoFundMe page for Bella Karacsony, Jax's mom.

The page had raised more than $1,300 as of Thursday evening with a goal of $20,000.

"Every time I see Jax, I see a child with the strength and joy like no other. His eyes and smile can light up anyone around him," Giustino said.

"The family has such an amazing, positive will and desire to make Jax the happiest child you would ever meet."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

