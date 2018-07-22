Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Mesmerizing Video Shows Englewood Firefighter Dancing On Subway Platform

Cecilia Levine
Englewood firefighter Tarrant Anderson, left, does trap aerobics on the NYC subway platform with friend Phillip Weeden.
Englewood firefighter Tarrant Anderson, left, does trap aerobics on the NYC subway platform with friend Phillip Weeden. Video Credit: Tarrant Anderson
Anderson, formerly of Hackensack, owns The Fitness Factory a block from the fire station. Photo Credit: Tarrant Anderson

Working out has never looked so fun.

A video of Englewood firefighter Tarrant Anderson doing step aerobics on a New York City subway platform is garnering the attention of thousands.

Anderson, formerly of Hackensack, owns The Fitness Factory a block from the fire station. He began putting a hip-hop twist on the 1980s exercise fad, taking step aerobics to new levels.

He calls it "trap aerobics."

Anyone looking to try can visit The Fitness Factory on S. Van Brundt Street.

