Miraculous Recovery: Bergen County Teen Shatters Spine In Beach Dive Gone Wrong

"One day at a time."
That's been the mantra for the Stewart family of Mahwah since late July, when 17-year-old Christian Stewart survived a near-fatal dive into shallow water at the Jersey Shore.
More than $58,000 had been raised for the Don Bosco student -- set to start at Villanova in the fall -- on a GoFundMe page as of Friday evening.
"If you know Christian, you know how much he lights up the room," the page's founder Tim Meaney said.
"He's a terrific kid, a gentle soul, a great athlete, an amazing friend, and a beloved son."
Late last month, the teen dove into the Bay at the Jersey Shore and nearly drowned -- hitting either an object or shallow floor on the way down, according to the GoFundMe.
A friend's mom and sister -- both nurses -- were there to pull him out of the water and resuscitate him before he was airlifted to a trauma center in Atlantic City.
Christian survived the accident miraculously with a shattered C4 vertebrae and faces months of rehabilitation .
"There are a lot of uncertainties -- Villanova among them, the page says.
"He'll get through this, he's young, strong, and determined."
