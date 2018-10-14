NBC Spy Thriller Films In Bergen County

Bergen Community College will serve as the backdrop in scenes from NBC's new spy thriller "The Enemy Within."

The show is the first to film in New Jersey since the film tax credit bill was signed into law, making it easier for motion picture and television production companies to film in the state by providing tax credits.

The bill gives $75 million in tax credits for movies and $10 million for digital media.

The Universal Television, LLC production crew on Oct. 10 transformed familiar spots on the Paramus campus into a set for featured actors Jennifer Carpenter (best known as Debra Morgan from “Dexter”) and Morris Chestnut (Dr. Beaumont Darius Rosewood, Jr. from “Rosewood”) and more.

About the show: In this fast-paced, spy-hunting thriller, Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) is a brilliant former CIA operative now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being but with nowhere else to turn, FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. For Keaton, it's not easy to trust the woman who cost him so much. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy... they must think like one.

