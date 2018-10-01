New Forbes Rankings Of 400 Wealthiest Americans Include These New Jersey Residents

Some of the richest people in the U.S. are calling New Jersey home, according to the brand-new Forbes magazine annual rankings of the wealthiest 400 Americans.

For the first time since 1994, Bill Gates has not claimed the No. 1 spot on Forbes' list of 400 richest Americans: That goes to Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos -- clocking in at $160 billion.

Additionally, Donald Trump has dropped 11 places from last year. With a net worth of $3.1 billion, Trump is now the 259th-richest person in the 2018 Forbes 400. He was 248th in the 2017 Forbes 400 when his net worth fell from $3.7 billion when he was in 156th place in 2016 and down from $4.5 billion in 2015.

Here's how New Jersey stacks up:

No. 118: John Overdeck of Millburn with a net worth of $5.5 billion: The co-founder of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative trading powerhouse with $54 billion under management.

No. 200: Rocco Commisso of Saddle River with a net worth of $3.8 billion: The founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, based in Chester, New York. He previously worked as CFO at Cablevision Industries, which was acquired by Time Warner in 1995.

No. 200: Peter Kellogg of Short Hill with a net worth of $3.8 billion: Kellogg sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock in 2000. He joined the firm, where his father was a partner, in 1973 and took over several years later.

No. 239: Leon G. Cooperman of Short Hills with a net worth of $3.3 billion: A Wall Street legend, Cooperman built up Goldman Sachs' asset management division, GSAM, in his quarter century with the investment bank. He founded Omega Advisors in 1991, a hedge fund known for strong performance; he is shutting down the fund at the end of 2018.

No. 354: Larry Robbins of Alpine with a net worth of $2.3 billion: Robbins is founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, a New York hedge fund that oversees over $8 billion in assets. Robbins is known for his hot and cold streaks. He posted double-digit returns in 2017 after losing money the previous two years.

