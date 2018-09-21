New Rankings: Passaic County Towns Among 50 Safest In New Jersey

A new report from Safewise.com named several local municipalities among the 50 "safest cities" in New Jersey.

Safewise analyzed the most recent FBI crime report and put together this resource, which shows that New Jersey has an overall violent crime right at less than half that of the country’s.

River Vale and Bernards Township, home to 10,000 and 27,000 respectively, are both at the top of the list having gone an entire year without a single incident of reported violent crime, the report says.

"The fifty safest cities that made our list logged violent crime rates at least 92% below the national average," Safewise said. "Meanwhile, property crime rates averaged 74% less than the national rate."

These municipalities in Bergen and Passaic counties made the list:

1. River Vale: Population: 10,053; Total crimes: 0% violent, 100% property

8. Glen Rock: Population: 12,014; Total crimes: 1.35% violent, 98.65% property

12. New Milford; Population: 16,804; Total crimes: 4.88% violent, 95.12% property

13. Saddle Brook Township: Population: 14,108; Total crimes: 0.80% violent, 99.20% property

14. Mahwah Township: Population: 26,588; Total crimes: 2.67% violent, 97.33% property

17. Dumont: Population: 18,010; Total crimes: 3.16% violent, 96.84% property

20. Westwood: Population: 11,252; Total crimes: 4.08% violent, 95.92% property

26. Waldwick: Population: 10,134; Total crimes: 3.39% violent, 96.61% property

33. Ringwood: Population: 12,427; Total crimes: 5.00% violent, 95.00% property

37. Ridgefield: Population: 11,380; Total crimes: 5.17% violent, 94.83% property

40. Tenafly: Population: 14,877; Total crimes: 5.88% violent, 94.12% property

41. Ridgewood: Population: 25,617; Total crimes: 3.41% violent, 96.59% property

43. Hillsdale: Population: 10,569; Total crimes: 8.57% violent, 91.43% property

47. Bergenfield; Population: 27,646; Total crimes: 8.08% violent, 91.92% property

48. Wyckoff Township; Population: 17,242; Total crimes: 4.81% violent, 95.19% property

49. Wayne Township; Population: 55,023; Total crimes: 1.52% violent, 98.48% property

50. Edgewater; Population: 12,079; Total crimes: 2.84% violent, 97.16% property

FULL LIST

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.