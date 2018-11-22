NJ Devils Surprise Young Bergen County Cancer Survivor

Longtime New Jersey Devils fan and leukemia survivor Bennett Burgida, 11, was getting ready to drop the ceremonial first puck at Friday night's game against the New York Islanders when his hero skated up next to him.

Instead of Captain Andy Greene, Brian Boyle came over.

Boyle is also a cancer survivor, having fought a 13-month battle with leukemia and announced last month the cancer was in remission.

Burgida served as the team's honorary assistant coach, joining John Hynes for the pregame press briefing.

The Devils lost to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.