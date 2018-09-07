Contact Us
NJ Turnpike's Vince Lombardi Service Area Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Vince Lombardi Service Area, Ridgefield.
Vince Lombardi Service Area, Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Sept. 8 drawing was sold at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop.

The ticket -- winning the $50,000 third-tier prize -- was sold at Vince Lombardi Service Area at NJ Tpke. Mile 116E in Ridgefield.

The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 20, 32 and 33. The Red Power Ball number was 21. The Multiplier number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $132,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10:59 pm.

