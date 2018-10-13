North Jersey Borough Is Great 'Off-the-Beaten-Path Town Where You Should Live'

It's got a top-notch school system. Competitive real estate. Close proximity to New York City (with easy access to public transportation).

These reasons and more are why House Method has named Fair Lawn to its newly-released list of " 9 Great Off-the-Beaten-Path Towns Where You Should Live."

The website, all-things real-estate and interior design, factored in unemployment rate, job availability, proximity to urban area, population growth and appeal of the area when compiling the list of U.S. cities.

Here's how House Method says Fair Lawn stacks up:

Median home price: $476,100

Average two-bedroom rental price: $1,883

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Public school score: A+

Citing the 2012 U.S. Census, House Method notes that Fair Lawn is a "magnet for immigrants," with an uptick in Asian Indian, Filipino American, Chinese American, Vietnamese American, and Korean American populations.

Other towns on the list include Delaware, Ohio; Ames, Iowa; Burlington, Vermont; Hillsborough, North Carolina; St. George, Utah; Midland, Texas; Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Frederick, Maryland.

