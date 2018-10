A North Jersey liquor store sold a winning lottery ticket from Tuesday's drawing.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Little Falls Liquors (Beverage and Bar) on Main Street.

Taking home the $10,000 prize, the winning numbers were 02, 22, 29, 31, and 34. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m.

