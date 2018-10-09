Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Jersey Man Has Eaten Pizza Every Day For 40 Years

Cecilia Levine
Mike Roman of Hackensack, right, and Tom La Vecchia of New Theory Magazine and podcast.
Mike Roman of Hackensack, right, and Tom La Vecchia of New Theory Magazine and podcast. Photo Credit: New Theory (Tom La Vecchia)

Pizza is all Mike Roman of Hackensack has eaten for dinner for nearly 40 years. And he doesn't see things changing any time soon.

Roman went on Tom La Vecchia's "New Theory" podcast to discuss his lifelong habit.

The 41-year-old teacher doesn't remember the first slice he ever had or how the ritual began. He just won't eat anything else at dinner, and hasn't since he was a toddler, he said.

On his wedding night last year, Romano had pizza. On his honeymoon to Aruba, he had pizza (which he looked up before the trip).

Oh, and no toppings.

To Roman, it's not weird. It's life.

"I don't know [why]," Roman said. "Dinner to me is nothing really that special."

Roman named Kinchley's, Lido's and Nellie's among his favorite New Jersey pizzerias.

But, Roman said, it's not just pizza. It's music, television shows and bands.

Simply put, Roman is a creature of habit and never tires of a good pie.

"Every day i'm just as fascinated as the day before," he said.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN and here for the NEW THEORY ARTICLE

