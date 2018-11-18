North Jersey Mom, Teacher's Marathon Training Sidelined By Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis

Frankie Reganato thought the New York City Marathon was going to be the greatest challenge she'd have to face this year.

The Ramsey mom and school teacher's race training was sidelined, however, by a devastating diagnosis: Lymphoma.

More than $61,000 had been raised for her as of Tuesday evening on a GoFundMe launched by a team of close friends.

"Frankie has persevered through life’s challenges and always came out on top even through the most difficult of times," the page says.

"Her energetic, upbeat spirit always allowed her to have a positive outlook. Anyone who knows Frankie knows that her smile is constant and can light up a room."

Frankie and her husband Anthony are lifelong members of Ramsey, where they are raising their children, 4 and 2.

