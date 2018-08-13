North Jersey Student Seriously Injured By Car While Crossing Florida Street

A 21-year-old Fair Lawn woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after she and one other person were struck by a car while crossing the street in Florida, according to a recent report .

Kristina Dennis suffered a fractured neck and injured hip that requires surgery in last Wednesday's Orlando accident, which also seriously injured one other pedestrian, family members said.

More than $5,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Dennis, who is studying nursing at Florida Southern College.

"Anyone who knows Kristina will agree she is a kind, loving soul with a great sense of humor," her cousin Chris Allen O'Leary wrote on the page.

"The news of her injuries have been both shocking and devastating for friends and family, especially after just having sent her off from home this week.

"The accident will be a huge setback for her, physically and financially. This campaign is part of an effort to aid her and her family in this time of need."

