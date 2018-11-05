NYC's Majestic Mystery Duck Returns Home After Disappearing To Bergen County

A wave of relief washed over New York City Thursday morning after a rare Mandarin duck that mysteriously turned up in Central Park last month returned home to its pond -- after a brief visit to Bergen County.

According to Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert , which has been tracking the unique and colorful duck, many people became panicked after its sudden disappearance in mid-October.

The bird -- native to East Asia -- was spotted Oct. 23 off the shores of Edgewater, and then at the 79th Street Boat Basin on the Hudson River two days later.

Finally, the duck was spotted back in its old stomping grounds Nov. 8.

