POLL: Are You Tuning In Or Out To More 'Jersey Shore'?

Cecilia Levine
A first look at tonight’s premiere of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2. #JSFamilyVacation #TheSneakPeekShow #MTV
A first look at tonight’s premiere of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2. #JSFamilyVacation #TheSneakPeekShow #MTV Video Credit: MTV

MTV released a second season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" with its premier Thursday evening. Will you be tuning in or out?

More Jersey Shore?
More Jersey Shore?

  • I'm tuning in.
    38%
  • I'm tuning out.
    63%

The show was the most watched unscripted debut on cable since it ended it 2012 among adults 18 to 34. When it first debuted, the show's numbers climbed from 1.4 million viewers to nine million in 2011.

Needless to say, the network okay'd a second season of "Family Reunion" before the first episode had even debuted last year.

On Thursday night's second season premier, the cast met Ronnie Magro's baby and settled in to their new digs in Las Vegas.

