North Passaic Daily Voice
POLL: Would You Try The Cheeseburger Flavored Ice Cream From North Jersey Restaurant?

Cecilia Levine
How do you feel about cheeseburger-flavored ice cream from The Office?
How do you feel about cheeseburger-flavored ice cream from The Office? Photo Credit: The Office Tavern Grill

Innovative or absolutely vile? Cheeseburger-flavored ice cream is the latest menu item at The Office Tavern Grill with locations in Ridgewood, Morristown and Summit.

Would you try the cheeseburger ice cream?
Would you try the cheeseburger ice cream?

  • Yes, I'll try anything once.
    36%
  • Hold the ice cream, I'll take the burger.
    64%

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, guests can enjoy a complimentary scoop of homemade cheeseburger-flavored ice cream with the purchase of any burger.

The ice cream comes as a side with a purchase of a burger from the Ridgewood, Morristown and Summit locations.

