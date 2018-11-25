REPORT: 2 North Jersey Zip Codes Among Most Expensive In America

Property Shark has released its annual report of the 100 priciest zip codes in the U.S. -- among them two in North Jersey.

The website crunches numbers based on actual closed sale prices, and not asking prices to figure out which residential areas are the most exclusive in the country.

"We consider this methodology to be the most accurate benchmark of the country’s most expensive areas, as it allows us to precisely rank highly competitive markets where bidding wars push the sale price far above the initial asking price," the site says.

"At the same time, it also means that ultra-luxury listings that stay on the market for extended periods of time and sell with substantial price cuts don’t skew rankings either."

Alpine’s 07620 took No. 33 on the list while Short Hills just made the cut at No. 100. The median sale price of a house in Alpine is $2.2 million, and in Short Hills is approximately $1.4 million, the site says.

The most expensive zip code in the U.S. is listed as Atherton's 94027 in California, and Sagaponack's 11962 in New York is listed as the second-most expensive.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

