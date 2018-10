A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Valero on Route 46.

The ticket was one of seven that won the third-tier prize of $50,000 from the Oct. 27 drawing. It was sold at the Valero operated by ADPP Enterprises in Little Falls.

The winning numbers were: 08, 12, 13, 19 and 27. The Red Power Ball number was 04 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

