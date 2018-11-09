Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Recent Little Ferry Car Burglary Victim Chases Down Thief Who Broke Into Neighbor's Car
lifestyle

Showtime Gives Brand New Spot to Bergen County's Hilarious 'The Kid Mero'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Showtime announces its first weekly late-night talk show hosted by The Kid Mero and Desus Nice. Photo Credit: Showtime Screengrab
Desus and Mero tease a few details about their historic Showtime late-night show, hint at some special guests for the premiere and share their Bronx Halloween plans.
Desus and Mero tease a few details about their historic Showtime late-night show, hint at some special guests for the premiere and share their Bronx Halloween plans. Video Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Desus, left, and Mero on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo Credit: Bodega Boys Daily Facebook
The IHOP to IHOb social media saga concludes in predictably disappointing fashion.
The IHOP to IHOb social media saga concludes in predictably disappointing fashion. Video Credit: Desus & Mero

A North Jersey podcaster and his longtime acquaintance who went viral with their hilarious takes on everything from news to pop-culture will be hosting Showtime's first late-night talk show premiering in 2019.

Bronx personalities Joel Martinez (The Kid Mero) -- who has lived in Fair Lawn, Paramus and Tenafly -- and Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) officially joined forces in 2012 for a COMPLEX web video series  “Desus Vs. Mero."

That led to their wildly successful podcast "The Bodega Boys," and groundbreaking late-night Viceland show. "Desus & Mero," which ended in June.

** Watch Desus & Mero tackle topics such as the IHOb Saga, Viral Real Estate Agent, Corny Proposal (WARNING: Explicit) **

Martinez and Baker appeared at the New York Comedy Festival on Sunday.

They will continue the Bodega Boys podcast while delivering hilarious and spontaneous commentary on Showtime.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.