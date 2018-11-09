Showtime Gives Brand New Spot to Bergen County's Hilarious 'The Kid Mero'

A North Jersey podcaster and his longtime acquaintance who went viral with their hilarious takes on everything from news to pop-culture will be hosting Showtime's first late-night talk show premiering in 2019.

Bronx personalities Joel Martinez (The Kid Mero) -- who has lived in Fair Lawn, Paramus and Tenafly -- and Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) officially joined forces in 2012 for a COMPLEX web video series “Desus Vs. Mero."

That led to their wildly successful podcast "The Bodega Boys," and groundbreaking late-night Viceland show. "Desus & Mero," which ended in June.

** Watch Desus & Mero tackle topics such as the IHOb Saga, Viral Real Estate Agent, Corny Proposal (WARNING: Explicit) **

Martinez and Baker appeared at the New York Comedy Festival on Sunday.

They will continue the Bodega Boys podcast while delivering hilarious and spontaneous commentary on Showtime.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.