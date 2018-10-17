Snoop Dogg, Mayweather And Other Celebs Who Recently Flew To, From Teterboro Airport

Teterboro Airport isn't just the oldest airport in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area. It's also the most star-studded.

Just 15 miles from New York City, the reliever airport handles smaller planes, many owned by some of the wealthiest and most prominent people in the U.S., leaving most commercial flights to Newark, Laguardia and JFK.

According to recent headlines and social media posts, here are some celebrities who you can blame in part for the noisy airspace above Bergen County.

1. Floyd Mayweather: The fighter set out Oct. 2 for a trip around the world, not before first snapping a picture on the runway with his pilots and rapper friend James " P-Reala" McNair. "Time to do what I do best...explore the world!" he captioned it. "First stop, Iceland."

2. Snoop Dogg: Last month, the rapper and record producer shared a photo of himself eating popcorn on the bed in a luxury jet, and then a video of himself singing on the tarmac.

3. Anthony Rizzo & co: The Chicago Cub and his crew used the hub in November 2016 for their SNL appearance, following the 2016 World Series. "Coming at you LIVE from New York!" the athlete captioned his airport photo.

4. Post Malone: The rapper's plane carrying himself and 15 others took off from TEB in August -- and then spent nearly five hours in the air burning fuel with two blown tires. The jet landed safely at New York's Stewart Airport in Orange County that afternoon.

5. Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio: Just two months before splitting up, the actor and the Danish model set out for a Caribbean vacation from Teterboro Airport, according to Page Six.

6. Ice-T and Coco: "You don't need a jet you just need a friend with a jet," the model and reality star captioned her shot with husband and famed auto racer Marco Andretti. The Edgewater couple was apparently heading to Art Of Rap Concert last November.

7. 6ix9ine was tagged in a photo with his friends and team members with the caption "#REPOST IF YOU RESPECT THE PROGRESS"

8. Jennifer Lawrence... almost: The Academy Award-winning actress' private jet was headed toward TEB but instead made an emergency landing in Buffalo, N.Y. due to engine failure.

9. John Legend... maybe: The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner made headlines this week after stopping at a Wood-Ridge 7-Eleven and donating to the local fire department . Firefighters and others speculated he may have been running an errand before take-off.

