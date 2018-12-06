'Starting From Scratch': Fundraisers Aid Fair Lawn Family Displaced By Fire

The community is coming together to aid a Fair Lawn family that lost everything in a house fire on Friday.

Shany and Yitzy Horowitz -- along with their three children -- lost nearly everything in the blaze, which torched their house to a shell. Their cherished possessions, clothing, furniture, kitchenware and more with it.

"They need to start from scratch," according to Miriam Schreiber Stobezki, who established a GoFundMe for the family that had raised more than $16,000 as of Saturday evening.

The children's school, Yeshivat He'Atid, has also launched a donation page.

