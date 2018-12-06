Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

'Starting From Scratch': Fundraisers Aid Fair Lawn Family Displaced By Fire

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Horowitz family lost their house and nearly all of their belongings in a Friday evening fire.
The Horowitz family lost their house and nearly all of their belongings in a Friday evening fire. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is coming together to aid a Fair Lawn family that lost everything in a house fire on Friday.

Shany and Yitzy Horowitz -- along with their three children -- lost nearly everything in the blaze, which torched their house to a shell. Their cherished possessions, clothing, furniture, kitchenware and more with it.

"They need to start from scratch," according to Miriam Schreiber Stobezki, who established a GoFundMe for the family that had raised more than $16,000 as of Saturday evening.

The campaign had raised more than $16,000 for the family as of Saturday evening. The children's school, Yeshivat He'Atid, has also launched a donation page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.