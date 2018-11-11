Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
lifestyle

Surprise! RHONJ Star's Ex Listed Bergen County Mansion Without Telling Her

Surprise! RHONJ Star's Ex Listed Bergen County Mansion Without Telling Her

Cecilia Levine
Danielle Staub's estranged husband Marty Caffrey listed her Englewood home without telling her, according to PEOPLE.
Danielle Staub's estranged husband Marty Caffrey listed her Englewood home without telling her, according to PEOPLE. Photo Credit: Danielle Staub INSTAGRAM/Zillow

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub's Bergen County home is for sale.

And according to PEOPLE , she found out about it the same way you did -- by reading about it online.

Staub, a Wayne native, had been married to Marty Caffrey for nearly four months when he filed for divorce in August, following a summer blow-out at the 7,500-square-foot Englewood house.

Caffrey told PEOPLE that Staub's version of the story is "untrue."

The 56-year-old reality star's rep, however, maintains in the report that the surprise listing is "yet another example of the blatant disrespect and emotional abuse she has endured in this relationship.”

Staub's six-bedroom home had been on Zillow for 21 days as of Wednesday, where it is listed at $2.195 million.

