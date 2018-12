ABC has revealed the 30 contestants for Season 23 of "The Bachelor." One hails from New Jersey.

Angelique, 28 of Hamilton, is a "small-town Jersey girl with a love of corny jokes."

She will be up against the 29 other women to steal the heart of 26-year-old virginĀ Colton Underwood. The season premieres with a live, three-hour special on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

