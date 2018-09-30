Contact Us
The Daily Voice Halloween Costume Contest Starts Now. Bring It On.

Cecilia Levine
Last year's winners: Matt Savage of Garfield with his daughter, Fiona.
Last year's winners: Matt Savage of Garfield with his daughter, Fiona. Photo Credit: @inkaholic__

Actually, no. It's not too early. It's right on time -- the Halloween enthusiasts have been planning all year for this. So, Daily Voice is opening the annual costume contest now.

We want crazy, creative and ridiculous. We want the best. The creme de la creme.

Send photos of your costume to clevine@dailyvoice.com between now and Oct. 25 (be sure to include your name, age and town you're from). We won't show anyone until Oct. 25, when voting begins. The winner will be announced on Halloween.

Click here for last year's finalists.

