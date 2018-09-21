Contact Us
TONIGHT: Don't Miss North Jersey Bakeries On Food Network Show

Cecilia Levine
Taskin bites from Taskin Bakery. Photo Credit: Taskin Bakery INC.
Italian cookie from Lyndhurst Pastry Shop. Photo Credit: @mrs_swollivan INSTAGRAM

Two North Jersey bakeries will be on Food Network on Monday, Sept. 24.

Comedian Tom Papa's show "Baked" will feature Lyndhurst Pastry Shop and Taskin Bakery in Paterson in the final episode, "Home Sweet Home."

The show will focus on Turkish dough layered with butter and cheese and Portuguese puff pastries filled with cinnamon-spiked custard from Taskin Bakery, and Italian rum cake soaked with the spirit and layered with whipped cream from Lyndhurst Pastry Shop.

Tune in on Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m., Sept. 25 at 1:30 a.m. or Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

