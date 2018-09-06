Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

TONIGHT: Miss New Jersey Vies For Miss America Crown

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jaime Gialloreto, Miss New Jersey, will compete for the Miss America crown Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Photo Credit: @MissAmericaNJ INSTAGRAM
Gialloreto dances at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Photo Credit: @MissAmericaNJ INSTAGRAM

Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto of Woolwich will be vying for the Miss America crown on Sunday in Atlantic City.

The 19-year-old contemporary jazz dancer is a sophomore at Loyola University Maryland.

She danced to Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during the first talent competition, and advocated for food allergy awareness.

This is the first year that the contest will take place without a swimsuit competition.

Tune in at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.