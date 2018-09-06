TONIGHT: Miss New Jersey Vies For Miss America Crown

Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto of Woolwich will be vying for the Miss America crown on Sunday in Atlantic City.

The 19-year-old contemporary jazz dancer is a sophomore at Loyola University Maryland.

She danced to Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during the first talent competition, and advocated for food allergy awareness.

This is the first year that the contest will take place without a swimsuit competition.

Tune in at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.

