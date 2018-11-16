TV Series: How New Jersey Native Helped Expose Lewinsky In Clinton Affair

Monica Lewinsky has decided it is time to share her story.

Part of it chronicles the pivotal role of New Jersey native and former U.S. civil servant Linda Tripp, and her role in exposing the infamous scandal between Lewinsky and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Sunday's two-hour premiere of "The Clinton Affair" on A&E ended with Lewinsky noting that Tripp -- formerly of East Hanover and Jersey City -- turned out not to be the trusted she initially thought she was.

Lewinsky was 24 years old when her affair with Clinton, which ultimately led to Clinton's 1998 impeachment, came to light.

Tripp played a key role in exposing the pair's nearly two-year affair. Lewinsky and Tripp were both working in the Pentagon's public affairs office when Lewinsky mentioned her physical relationship with the president, which began while she was a 22-year-old intern at the White House.

The New Jersey native went on to secretly record phone calls with Lewinsky, encouraging her to document the details of the affair.

In July, Tripp spoke publicly on why she recorded the calls for the first time in 15 years.

The remaining episodes of the A&E series -- delving deeper into Tripp's role in exposing Lewinsky and Clinton, and more -- will air at 9 p.m. in two-hour slots Monday through Thursday on A&E.

"Throughout history, women have been traduced and silenced," said Lewinsky, 45. "Now, it’s our time to tell our own stories in our own words."

