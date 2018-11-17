Contact Us
VOTE: Who Sells Best Thanksgiving Pies In Bergen County?

Cecilia Levine
Pumpkin pie from Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery in Rutherford.
Pumpkin pie from Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery in Rutherford.

Turkey is great and all, but let's be honest: Pie totally steals the show. Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County? Winner will be announced Thanksgiving morning. See photos below poll:

Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County?
Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County?

  • Abma's Farm
    21%
  • Butterflake
    14%
  • Demarest Farms
    40%
  • Erie
    12%
  • L'Arte
    5%
  • Mr. Tod's
    9%

Abma's Farm: Wyckoff : Possibly more popular than their fall flavors are the summer fruit pies. You'll also see pumpkin walnut, Dutch apple crumb, Swedish apple and cranberry apple, though.

Butterflake Bake Shop, Teaneck : Traditional apple and pumpkin pie as well as cherry, blueberry, chocolate cream and more -- everything is kosher and nut-free.

Demarest Farms : Pumpkin cheesecake, apple walnut, traditional apple and even sugar free apple are on the menu at this farm-fresh bakery.

Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery, Rutherford: The creative possibilities really up the Thanksgiving ante: Chocolate Pumpkin Bread Bundt, Torched Marshmallow, Pumpkin & Pecan Pie, Salted Caramel Apple Crumb Pie, Cranberry Pear Almond Frangipane Tart, Bourbon Pecan Pie and Buttermilk Sweet Potato.

L'arte Della Pasticcer ia , Ramsey: Pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate banana walnut crostada, apple torte, wild mushroom tart and other European-style desserts are on the Thanksgiving menu at this Italian cafe where local fruits and seasonal ingredients are front and center.

Mr. Tod's Pie Factory, Englewood: Mr. Tod, aka "The Sweet Potato Pie King," is known for his Thanksgiving goodies and "southern comfort" charm -- think baked-with-love sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan, coconut and chocolate pecan.

