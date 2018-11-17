VOTE: Who Sells Best Thanksgiving Pies In Bergen County?

Turkey is great and all, but let's be honest: Pie totally steals the show. Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County? Winner will be announced Thanksgiving morning. See photos below poll:

Who is your favorite pie vendor in Bergen County? Abma's Farm 21%

Butterflake 14%

Demarest Farms 40%

Erie 12%

L'Arte 5%

Mr. Tod's 9% Back to Vote

Abma's Farm: Wyckoff : Possibly more popular than their fall flavors are the summer fruit pies. You'll also see pumpkin walnut, Dutch apple crumb, Swedish apple and cranberry apple, though.

Butterflake Bake Shop, Teaneck : Traditional apple and pumpkin pie as well as cherry, blueberry, chocolate cream and more -- everything is kosher and nut-free.

Demarest Farms : Pumpkin cheesecake, apple walnut, traditional apple and even sugar free apple are on the menu at this farm-fresh bakery.

Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery, Rutherford: The creative possibilities really up the Thanksgiving ante: Chocolate Pumpkin Bread Bundt, Torched Marshmallow, Pumpkin & Pecan Pie, Salted Caramel Apple Crumb Pie, Cranberry Pear Almond Frangipane Tart, Bourbon Pecan Pie and Buttermilk Sweet Potato.

L'arte Della Pasticcer ia , Ramsey: Pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate banana walnut crostada, apple torte, wild mushroom tart and other European-style desserts are on the Thanksgiving menu at this Italian cafe where local fruits and seasonal ingredients are front and center.

Mr. Tod's Pie Factory, Englewood: Mr. Tod, aka "The Sweet Potato Pie King," is known for his Thanksgiving goodies and "southern comfort" charm -- think baked-with-love sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan, coconut and chocolate pecan.

