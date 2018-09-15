Contact Us
Watch For North Jersey Podiatrist On Wheel Of Fortune

Cecilia Levine
John Branwell of Hawthorne will be on an episode of Wheel of Fortune next week.
North Jersey podiatrist John Branwell will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune next week.

Branwell of Hawthorne, also a certified group fitness instructor and father of two, enjoys yoga and biking. He has been tuning in to America’s Game® for more than 30 years.

After decades of loyal viewing, he finally decided to begin his journey to become a contestant.

Branwell is competing as part of Wheel of Fortune’s “California Coast” Week, with a set featuring landmarks from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Hotel del Coronado. He will be spinning the Wheel, calling out consonants and buying vowels to solve hangman-style puzzles. Contestants are competing for cash prizes and dream vacations.

Wheel Watchers Club members will want to pay specific attention to the Mystery Round. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then the SPIN ID of a loyal viewer at home will be revealed, giving them the chance to also win $10,000.

Tune in to ABC 7 Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

