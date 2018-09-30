Contact Us
Bergen County 6-Year-Old Blasts Sister In Grammar Lesson, Nails It

Cecilia Levine
Alyssa thinks her sister is annoying, but she can also use the word "is" correctly in a sentence.
Alyssa thinks her sister is annoying, but she can also use the word "is" correctly in a sentence.

There are two things we know.

One is that 6-year-old Alyssa of Bergen County has two older sisters. The other is that she can use the word is correctly in a sentence, as demonstrated by a recent class assignment: "My sistr is annaying," she wrote.

What we don't know, however, is which sister Alyssa is referring to, mom Karen said -- especially since she actually "worships" both of them.

"Later I asked her why she said that," Karen said. "She said 'I didn't have anything else to write.'"

Karen suggested the word nice . But Alyssa said the discussion at her table during the assignment was about annoying siblings. So she went with that.

"The funniest thing was," Karen said, "all these years when she was little she wanted to go everywhere with her sisters.

"She's the sweetest, funniest little girl who loves her sisters!"

