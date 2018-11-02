Contact Us
Bergenfield Firefighters Crushed NYC Marathon, Fundraiser

Cecilia Levine
New Milford Firefighter Sam Sukool ran the New York City Marathon in 4 hours and 47 minutes. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jason Lanzilotti and family after a finish of 3 hours and 42 minutes -- 11 minutes faster than his previous best. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Lanzilotti, left, and Sukool before the race. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A pair of Bergenfield firefighters met fitness and fundraising goals at the New York City Marathon.

Cresskill Detective Sergeant Jason Lanzilotti and Port Authority Police Officer Sam Sukool both finished the race strong -- despite intense aches and pains -- and raised more than $2,500 for Mayday Missions.

The nonprofit organization aids first responders in need.

This was Lanzilotti's second NYC Marathon. He began feeling the pains from plantar fasciitis and achilles bursitis around mile seven, but still managed to pull a personal best and finish in 3 hours and 42 minutes -- 11 minutes faster than his previous best.

This was Sukool's first marathon. He had to slow down around the 21st mile but was able to regroup and finish strong in 4 hours and 49 minutes.

The firefighters raised a total of $3,555 between their GoFundMe and personal checks. Donations are being accepted through the end of the week.

