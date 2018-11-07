Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

neighbors

Hackensack Woman Raising Awareness Toward Rare Cancer That Claimed Best Friend's Life

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kerry Snow succumbed to NET cancer in August, two months after her diagnosis. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Amanda Pizzimenti of Hackensack, second from right, with Snow, far right, and friends. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Snow and Pizzimenti. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A Hackensack woman is raising awareness toward the rare hormonal cancer that suddenly took her best friend's life over the summer.

In honor of World NET (Neuroendocrine) Cancer Day Nov. 10, Amanda Pizzimenti is launching a website and fundraiser for Kerry Snow of Manalapan.

Snow succumbed to the illness at 28 years old in August, two months after her diagnosis. All proceeds from sales on Pizzimenti's site will go toward the NET Cancer Research Foundation in Snow's name.

In sharing Snow's story, Pizzimenti hopes to raise awareness toward NET cancer -- and maybe even save someone else's life.

Snow began experiencing health complications in January 2017. All test results came back inconclusive, and doctors chalked her symptoms up to gluten intolerances and food sensitivity.

According to the International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance, most NET cancers are diagnosed at a later stage, when they have already spread to other parts of the body. By then, finding a cure is rare.

Such was the case with Snow.

"It was so hard watching her go from being someone so active," said Pizzimenti, "to someone who had trouble walking down a hospital hallway."

Snow was a runner with a penchant for travel. She'd throw bare essentials in a bag and hop on a plane to a foreign country that piqued her interest, Pizzimenti recalled.

She was never one to stop smiling -- and remained positive and upbeat as cancer wreaked havoc on her body.

"She never gave up hope," Pizzimenti said. "She kept everyone smiling. She would have a bad day at times but would always be there for her friends and family comforting them.

"I'm trying to carry her name forward. I know that's what she would want."

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT THE CAUSE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.