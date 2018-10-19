Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Seek Help Finding Hackensack $10,000 Bank Robber
neighbors

Halloween Is Special Time Of Year For North Jersey Siblings

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Theresa and Richard Fuss of Elmwood Park with a small fraction of their Halloween display. Photo Credit: Contributed
Their house is locate at 94 Bank St. Photo Credit: Contributed
And it's seriously amazing. Photo Credit: Contributed
They start decorating Sept. 1 of every year. Photo Credit: Contributed
And they don't stop until the weekend before Halloween. Photo Credit: Contributed
The Fuss siblings say they have a special bond already. Photo Credit: Contributed
But Halloween preparation brings them closer, year after year. Photo Credit: Contributed

Richard and Theresa Fuss always been close.

For starters, the Elmwood Park siblings were born 11 months apart and have done almost everything together.

Halloween is no exception.

In fact, the siblings say decorating their Bank Street home has brought them even closer.

Theresa purchased the house six years ago. She, her brother and her parents all moved in from Paramus, bringing the Halloween tradition with them.

"My brother’s been doing it for years," she said. "But we just kept adding on and adding on."

They begin Sept. 1, and continue working through October. It all comes together the weekend before Halloween, when they put up a  tent and throw a party for friends and neighbors.

SEE ABOVE PICTURES OR VISIT 94 BANK ST., ELMWOOD PARK.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.