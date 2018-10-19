Halloween Is Special Time Of Year For North Jersey Siblings

Richard and Theresa Fuss always been close.

For starters, the Elmwood Park siblings were born 11 months apart and have done almost everything together.

Halloween is no exception.

In fact, the siblings say decorating their Bank Street home has brought them even closer.

Theresa purchased the house six years ago. She, her brother and her parents all moved in from Paramus, bringing the Halloween tradition with them.

"My brother’s been doing it for years," she said. "But we just kept adding on and adding on."

They begin Sept. 1, and continue working through October. It all comes together the weekend before Halloween, when they put up a tent and throw a party for friends and neighbors.

SEE ABOVE PICTURES OR VISIT 94 BANK ST., ELMWOOD PARK.

